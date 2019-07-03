Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms continue

It’s another active weather day taking shape across Kentucky as rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue. These storms are going to be an issue through the long 4th of July holiday period.

As always, let’s start with today and roll forward. Clusters of showers and storms will increase this afternoon and evening. Just like what we had on Tuesday, some of the storms may be strong or severe and put down a ton of rain.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main severe weather threats today. These same storms can drop a few inches of rain in under an hour, so watch for flash flood issues.

What you see today is what you’re going to continue to see through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Strong storms and flash flooding issues are possible each and every day, so please keep that in mind. Some of our 4th of July parades, fireworks shows and cookouts may be impacted by the storms. Have a backup plan to be safe.

