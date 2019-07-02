Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms kick in

We are rolling into our looooooong 4th of July holiday period with an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Obviously, that doesn’t bode well for all the outdoor activities we have planned, but it’s not like wall to wall rain. Still, make sure to have some backup plans.

As we roll into the evening, scattered showers and storms will be noted once again. A few strong storms can put down torrential rains.

The threat for a few strong to severe storms looks to increase as we make our way into Wednesday.

Our 4th of July looks to feature scattered storms going up, with the potential for a few waves of stronger storms to work across the state. This isn’t all day rains, but the storms are likely to play a part in some of the parades and fireworks shows.

This pattern will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend. Rounds of thunderstorms can be strong and put down heavy amounts of rain from time to time.