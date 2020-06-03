Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms kick in

The steam is really cranking out there today as we watch for rounds of thunderstorms to kick in over the next few days. As all of this takes place, Tropical Storm Cristobal slowly creeps north and should strengthen as it heads toward the central Gulf Coast.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Temps are generally in the mid and upper 80s for many with 90 possible for some. Throw in the high humidity levels and the heat index will top 90 for most. A scattered shower or storm will blow up during the day, but the main action drops in from the northwest tonight. This line of storms could be strong or severe and the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting this potential across the northern half of the state.

The threat then focuses farther south for Thursday as clusters of strong to severe storms target the entire state.

A similar setup is likely for Friday as a cold front slows down on top of the region. How far south does this front get for the weekend? That will be the determining factor on how much our temps come down from late Saturday through Monday.

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to SLOWLY meander in the far southern reaches of the Gulf of Mexico.

The models continue to bring this onshore in Louisiana or Texas late weekend and early next week. From there, the storm slowly works north through the Mississippi Valley and has a chance to impact our weather next week.