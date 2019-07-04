Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms roll on

Happy 4th of July! As we celebrate our nation’s independence, we are also on guard for showers and thunderstorms going up. This action may cause a few issues with some of those outdoor plans today and that should also be the case through the rest of the weekend.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are on the move again today. You know the drill, any storm that goes up may be strong or locally severe. In addition to the hail and high wind potential, heavy rains may cause local high water issues.

It is NOT going to rain all day and you will get several dry hours. Here’s hoping those dry hours include parades, fireworks and cookouts.

The same general trend continues for Friday through the upcoming weekend. Outside the storms, temps will be a little on the steamy side, but a cooler look shows itself early next week. A more pronounced cooler look then tries to get established late next week into the following weekend.