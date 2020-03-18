Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms roll through

Showers and thunderstorms continue to overspread the state from west to east and could cause a few issues. From here, more in the way of showers and storms rumble across the state through Friday as we wait for a strong cold front to move through.

The low-end threat for severe weather continues across much of the state through this evening.

These storms will also contain a lot of water that can cause spotty flash flooding.

Rounds of storms continue to come at us Thursday and Friday as temps make a run toward the 70s. Once again, storms may be strong or severe, especially across areas of western and central Kentucky.

Windy, dry and chilly weather blows in behind this front for Saturday. Lows by Saturday and Sunday dip into the upper 20s for some. Sunday looks good with a nice rebound into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another stormy setup kicks in next week.