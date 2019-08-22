Chris Bailey's Forecast | Rounds of storms then much cooler

Showers and thunderstorms are coming at us in waves and could cause a few issues into Friday. All of this action is along and ahead of a slow-moving cold front dropping in from the north.

A few of the storms may be on the strong side, but all of these storms will contain a lot of lightning and torrential rains. Local high water issues are a possibility.

The rain will slowly end from north to south on Friday as much cooler air moves in. Highs may not get out of the 70s for many.

Saturday looks great with upper 70s to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will be low.

Showers and storms return to the region later Sunday and should continue into early next week. That's when another cold front moves in here, keeping temps in check.