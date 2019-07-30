Chris Bailey's Forecast | Scattered showers and storms continue

We are tracking a cold front across the bluegrass state and this is spawning showers and storms, and a drop in temperatures. This front is likely a small preview to the front moving in next week.

Today’s showers and storms will be more common across central and eastern parts of the state. This won’t be all evening rainfall, but locally heavy downpours are a good bet and we could even see a few local high water issues develop.

This front slows down just to our south as our trough splits over the next few days. That keeps the threat for scattered showers and storms going, especially in the east and south.

Temps won’t be too bad at all during this time and generally come in under where they should be.

I do think temps recover some this weekend, but the threat for a shower or storm remains.

The next front shows up at some point next week and should be much stronger than the one blowing through here now.

