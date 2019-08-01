Chris Bailey's Forecast | Scattered storms will continue through the weekend

Scattered showers and storms are ushering in the month of August. These showers and storms will lose steam after the sun goes down, but they will return on Friday.

The setup through the upcoming weekend will feature foggy mornings with a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. These storms may increase a bit by the time we get into Sunday as a wave of low pressure passes by.

Temps will generally range from the 60s in the morning to the 80s in the afternoons.

The pattern for next week will feature additional showers and storms cranking as a cold front drops in from the northwest. This could turn things much cooler by the end of the week.