Chris Bailey's Forecast | September sizzle keeps rolling

September sizzle rolls on as our sky tries to get a little more active in the coming days. This means a few showers and storms joining the mix, especially later in the week as a cold front drops in from the northwest. What happens after this depends on what happens in the busy tropics.

Thursday looks a whole lot like today with more steam and a few storms.

By Friday, a cold front is approaching the region from the northwest. This front will bring a broken line of showers and storms in here. Temps will once again be in the 90s.

Much of what happens after this front depends on the tropics. A system is crossing Florida and getting into the Gulf and could develop into a full blown depression or storm.

Once that gets into the Gulf, it has a chance to bring rain our way early next week. Watch how the models handle the weekend front then open the door to tropical moisture that follows.