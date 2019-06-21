Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms and flash flooding possible

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will rumble back into the state later today and carry us through the weekend. The setup is there for severe storms and flooding rains to once again impact the Commonwealth.

Much of the daylight hours on this Friday should be on the dry side, but that's going to change by evening. Clusters of strong to severe storms are developing to our northwest and will dive toward the southeast. The setup is there for damaging winds to accompany these types of storm clusters, so that's the main threat. The initial round is likely to target central and western Kentucky and this is the area with the greatest severe risk.

This setup should carry us through Saturday and Sunday a boundary remains across the region.

No, it's not going to rain all the time, but when it does, it's going put it down! Some areas may pick up on several more inches of rain during this time.

Showers and storms should hang around into early next week.