Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms and heavy rains ahead

We are enjoying a breath of fresh air to start the week, but the focus of the forecast is on a very active setup later this week into the weekend. It’s one that can bring severe thunderstorms and flooding rains into the bluegrass state.

As mentioned, the weather is absolutely awesome out there today with low humidity and temps running on the cool side for early June.

Tuesday looks pretty good, but I’m adding the chance for a shower or storm across the western parts of the state by later in the day. This is on the leading edge of a very stormy and wet pattern kicking in for the rest of the week through the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday could be a rather active severe weather day across our region as clusters of strong and severe storms roll through.

Those storms could bring pose an increased risk for damaging winds as they rumble through here.

Tropical moisture is going to be streaming in from the southwest during this time and may have a direct link to some kind of true tropical system in the western Gulf Of Mexico.

Several inches of rain will likely fall during this time.