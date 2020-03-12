Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms likely this evening

It's a WKYT First Alert Severe Weather Day.

Strong to severe storms are likely this evening across much of Kentucky. These storms will be sweeping in from the west and southwest into the wee hours of Friday morning.

The potential is there for Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. In addition to the severe threat, torrential rains may also cause flash flooding issues to develop.

Please pay close attention to the rapidly changing conditions this evening.

Calmer weather moves in for Friday with more rain on the way for Saturday.