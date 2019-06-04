Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms possible on Wednesday

We continue to watch a very active setup in the coming days. It’s one that may bring rounds of severe storms and flooding rains to our part of the world. To add a little fuel to the fire, tropical moisture from a system in the western Gulf may get involved.

Instability is forecast to rapidly increase on Wednesday and this is when severe weather is likely to show up. Given the setup, we are likely to see several clusters of strong to severe storms working across Kentucky, bringing a damaging wind threat. Hail and a brief tornado are possible, but the wind threat looks to be front and center.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms will be loaded with rain and that may cause flash flooding issues from time to time.

The flash flood threat is likely to carry us through the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend as rounds of storms impact the region. This isn’t going to be constant rains and you will likely see several dry hours each day, but when it does rain… It will REALLY rain.. That’s especially true when some tropical moisture gets involved in the setup.

