Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms possible the next few days

Very warm temps continue through the middle of the week, with a colder pattern to follow. With the clash of the seasons, the potential is there for strong to severe storms going up, with our first potential coming Tuesday.

Temps out there today were deep into the 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storm action increases late Tuesday into Tuesday night and this is when we have to be on guard for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has our region in the risk area during this time.

Damaging winds, large hail and a tornado or two will be possible.

The actual cold front drops in Wednesday night and Thursday and may bring another round of strong to severe storms. Chilly temps move in behind this, but the coldest looks to wait until late weekend into next week. Frost and freezing temps are a good bet from time to time.

A big storm system looks to bring some ugly weather by the weekend.

