Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms possible this evening

It's a WKYT First Alert Severe Weather Day.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase through the evening and a few could be severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary players to watch for.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms will contain a lot of lightning and torrential rains.

A storm or two will be noted on Wednesday as steamy temps continue. Showers and storms will then increase Thursday and Friday as our cold front stalls out on top of us. Locally heavy rains will also continue.

Temps will come way down during this time. A few scattered showers and storms may continue into the upcoming weekend.