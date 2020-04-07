Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms possible tonight and Wednesday

It's a WKYT First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday.

We have a pretty active setup on hand for Today and Wednesday as we track the potential for severe storms. This is ahead of a powerful cold front that wipes out the spring warmth and replaces it with a much colder look.

Let’s begin with the severe threat late today into tonight. Clusters of strong to severe storms will develop and roll from northwest to southeast across the region. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. The best chance will be across northern parts of the state.

Much colder air comes in behind this with highs in the 50s for Thursday and a frost threat by Friday morning. Another system then rolls our way with some ugly over the weekend.