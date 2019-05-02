Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms this evening

Rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms continue to roll across the region through the evening. Some of these storms may contain damaging winds and large hail.

In addition to the severe threat, heavy rains are a good bet for many areas. This may cause some local high water issues to develop.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will be around for Kentucky Oaks Day with temps in the 70s.

Kentucky Derby Day will feature widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. Temps will generally be in the 60s.

Sunday and Monday look dry, but more storms are on the way for early next week.