Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe storms this evening

Our work week is off and running with additional showers and storms rumbling across the state and a few could be severe. As the week rolls on, the storms may not be as widespread as what we’ve been seeing, but the boomers will still be roaming about the region.

A cold front is rolling toward the state today, bringing an increase in showers and thunderstorms. These storms could produce high winds and hail.

In addition to the severe threat, these storms will be loaded with torrential rains, leading to the potential for flash flooding.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Tuesday as our front slowly pulls away. Still, moisture remains for the middle of the week and that is likely to fire up a few more storms.

By later this week, a significant trough develops across the Great Lakes and the northeast. That means we get into a pattern of northwest to southeast moving thunderstorm clusters.