Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe threat for Saturday

It’s a windy and mild day as our potent storm system inches closer to the region. Rounds of showers and storms are targeting western Kentucky, bringing the threat for severe storms. As we head into Saturday, the threat for severe storms moves eastward across the state.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight far western Kentucky for the increasing severe risk later today.

The SPC now includes much of the state in the risk for severe storms on Saturday. Damaging winds will be the main threat from a line of storms working from west to east. High winds will be a problem outside of any storms, through, so keep that in mind.

Models continue to suggest 50mph or greater gusts, with the new NAM showing lots of 60mph+ gusts.

Sunday looks like a much better day with temps around 50 and some sunshine.