Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe threat for Sunday

A cold front is working into the region and slamming on the brakes. That allows for a storm system to develop and roll into our region over the weekend. That’s the first of two big storm systems I’m tracking over the next week.

A potent storm system develops across Texas later tonight into Saturday and will roll toward the Ohio Valley over the weekend. A few showers and storms may stream in here on Saturday, with the bulk of the action coming Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy rain and strong storms are possible during this time. Much of central and eastern Kentucky is under a Slight to Enhanced risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Cooler air moves in for Monday, but temps rebound VERY quickly by Tuesday and Wednesday. Southwest winds kick in ahead of the next major storm system to impact our region. This could bring another round of heavy rain and strong storms with colder air to follow.