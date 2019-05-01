Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe threat the next few days

As our summertime air rolls on, rounds of showers and thunderstorms are getting set to target the region. This action is likely to hang tough into Kentucky Derby Weekend, with strong to severe storms also a possibility.

We could fire up a few showers and storms before the evening this over. There is even the risk for a few strong to locally severe storms in the north and west.

That threat shifts farther east on Thursday and should encompass much of the state. The storms come at us in waves and clusters with several hours of breaks in between

Strong to severe storms may develop. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Humidity levels are very high, so some decent rain totals will be possible. Check out some of the numbers through Saturday:

Additional storms look likely for much of next week.