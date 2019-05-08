Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

We are putting the wraps on a very warm weather day across central and eastern Kentucky. Winds are gusting up ahead of a strong cold front that moves in for Thursday.

This front will bring the potential for rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary players.

That front will slow down on top of the region for Friday, leaving scattered showers around.

Low pressure then develops along that front bringing more rain into town for the weekend. The heaviest rain looks to fall late Saturday and into Mother’s Day. Temperatures will come way down during this time and that cooler weather will last into next week.