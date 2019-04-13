Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe weather possible late tonight & Sunday

A potent storm system is working toward the region and will bring an increased threat for severe weather later tonight into Sunday. The setup for Sunday is certainly an attention getter for a couple waves of severe storms to impact the Commonwealth.

A major severe weather outbreak is underway to our southwest. Some of those storms may sneak into western Kentucky later this evening into the wee hours of the morning.

Low pressure will continue to strengthen and work toward Missouri overnight then toward the Great Lakes on Sunday. This puts the bluegrass state in the possible bullseye for severe storms.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are all possible. In addition to the severe threat, local flash flooding issues may develop.

The action will diminish quickly as cold air pushes in from northwest to southeast late Sunday. Lows by Monday morning hit the 30s.