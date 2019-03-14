Chris Bailey's Forecast | Severe weather update

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across the region on this WKYT First Alert Severe Weather Day.

Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible through this evening. The greatest risk is across central Kentucky, with the line weakening slowly in the east.

In addition to the severe threat, high winds are causing issues. Wind gusts of 60mph will be possible. Power outages and trees down are likely.

Much colder air sweeps in here late tonight into Friday with temps dropping into the 40s. Partly sunny skies will be noted this weekend as temps stay chillier than normal.