Chris Bailey's Forecast | Showers are on the way

t's a really fine day in progress across Kentucky, but a weak system looks to erase that quickly late tonight into Friday. Once that zips through, we focus on a storm system rolling into town early next week. That one will bring a variety of weather which will unlock a blast of arctic air.

The rain coming in overnight and Friday will make for a rather gloomy time. Showers will be noted for much of the daylight hours on Friday, with the heaviest rains totaling a quarter to half inch in a few spots.

Clouds may linger into part of Saturday and that may hold temps down some.

Sunday will find and increase in clouds and the chance for a shower or two by evening. This is ahead of our early week storm system that brings heavy rain, some thunder, gusty winds, mild temps, arctic temps and some snow from Monday into Tuesday. The evolution of this continues to change on each run of the models, so don't get caught up with any one solution for timing or magnitude.