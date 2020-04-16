Chris Bailey's Forecast | Showers look to bookend the weekend

We continue with our run of colder than normal temps, but the pattern is showing signs of slowly shifting around again. This is a process that will likely take us from skewing colder than normal to warm and fairly humid as we get ready to flip the calendar from April to May.

A cold front works into the region late Friday and will give us a healthy temperature spread from north to south. A quick shot of 70 is possible in the south as the north reaches the 50s before dropping late.

Gusty showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible with late Friday with that system rolling out quickly Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday looks and feels better.

The Sunday-Monday system does bring a few showers our way.

Temps get closer to normal for much of last week.