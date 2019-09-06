Chris Bailey's Forecast | Small shower chance starts the weekend

We’ve made it to the end of the week and we have the weekend sliding in with some very pleasant temperatures. I am tracking a weak disturbance out there this evening that can touch off a scattered shower or two.

Clouds may linger into Saturday across central and eastern Kentucky and there could still be an early day shower. This looks like a very pleasant day with many areas staying in the 70s.

Another system drops toward us late Sunday into Monday. Clouds will stream in ahead of this and a shower or thunderstorm will also be possible.

Temps behind that shower threat will take off and turn toasty into the middle of the week. This will come with a few showers and storms that should increase late in the week as a potent front approaches from the west.