Chris Bailey's Forecast | Snow on the way for Friday night

Windy and mild temps will soon give way to a blast of winter weather to start the upcoming weekend. That comes in the form of a fast-moving snow maker for much of the bluegrass state.

this system works through here from late Friday into Saturday morning, bringing a swath of snow with it. A general 1"-4" of snow will be possible for much of the region, with lighter amounts the farther south you live.

This whole mess begins as a period of rain Friday afternoon then goes over to a mix by early evening. Snow takes over by late evening into the wee hours of Saturday morning. That's when travel conditions go downhill quickly.

Cold weather hangs in for Saturday, but another system brings rain and a light mix by Sunday and Monday.