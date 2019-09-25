Chris Bailey's Forecast | Some rain rolls in later tonight

Clouds will increase this evening and a few showers and storms may impact the region, especially in the west. This front will then become more west to east oriented into Thursday. That should allow for rounds of showers and storms to develop along this boundary, bringing some decent rains into the region, especially across the south.

Temps behind this front will drop pretty good on Thursday and early Friday, but a big rebound is on the way by Friday afternoon. This kicks off another hot period that should last into the first few days of October. There is a slight chance for a shower or storm over the weekend and that is showing up on the models.

As we’ve talked about for a while now, 90 degree temps will likely be with us to end September and into the first few days of the new month. Record or near record highs are likely during this time.

The heat doesn’t look quite as prolonged as first feared as a cold front looks to sweep in here late next week.