Chris Bailey's Forecast | Some ugly to close out March

Our final Monday of March is in pretty good shape, but things aren’t looking as good for the final day of the month on Tuesday. That’s when another ugly weather maker rolls across the region with chilly showers. As we look at the first week or two of April, we find the models continuing to trend milder than before.

Temps into the evening drop through the 50s with some clouds. Those clouds are ahead of a southern storm system that passes by just to our south through Tuesday night and early Wednesday. That brings our ugly for stuff with it.

Temps are cooler than normal with this system through the first few days of April.

Once into Friday and the weekend, the trend continues to be for a big recovery in the thermometers. A few storms will also join the mix into early next week.