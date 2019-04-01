Chris Bailey's Forecast | Spring gets ready to take over

April is off and running on a colder than normal note, but milder days are just ahead. This milder pattern also looks busy as several systems line up to impact our weather. That means showers and storms look to become more common.

A big southeastern storm system develops and rolls up the coast on Tuesday. That has a chance to throw a few clouds in here and could bring some showers into the southeast.

Once that moves away, temps take off. Highs on Wednesday should be deep into the 60s and may hit 70 on Thursday. That’s when our first systems rolls in with showers and storms that take us into Friday.

Temps turn even milder behind that system as we clean the sky up for Saturday into early Sunday. Temps may rise deep into the 70s. But, the next system shows up with the potential for more showers and strong storms.