Chris Bailey's Forecast | Spring pattern settles in

It’s a damp and windy day for the Commonwealth as a weak system moves through. This is all part of a busy spring pattern that will throw systems our way about every couple of days. This looks to hold true for much of March, as the overall setup continues to be skewed milder and wetter than normal.

Wednesday is another mild and breezy day with temps back into the 60s. There’s still a slight risk for a shower or storm going up.

The storm threat increases by Thursday as a more potent storm system works in here. Temps can spike close to 70 ahead of this as southwesterly winds crank. There is the threat for strong storms going up into the afternoon and evening.

Another system brings rain and storms this weekend with another following that up early next week.

As I’ve mentioned, this active pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future.

