Chris Bailey's Forecast | Spring temps and stormy skies ahead

A few showers are working across the state tonight into early Tuesday, with the best chance across the south and southeast. This is ahead of much milder air pressing in.

Temps are back into the 50s for Tuesday, with 60s for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will find temps in the 70s for highs on a strong southwest wind.

This is ahead of a strong cold front that will bring rounds of showers and storms from Wednesday through early Friday. Much chillier and drier air moves in behind that for the weekend. Highs are in the 40s for Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.