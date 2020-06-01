Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steam and storms set to return

June is kicking off on a very nice weather note, but that’s about to change as steamy air surges in from the southwest. This will lead to toasty temps and high humidity levels, with storm clusters setting up later in the week. As this happens, we will be watching for a potential tropical system in the Gulf. Yep… It’s going to get active again.

Temps spike into the 80s for Tuesday as we start to steam it up a bit. This steamy air really settles in on Wednesday as the numbers make a run at 90 in the west.

Wednesday night and Thursday. Given the orientation of this front and a ballooning heat ridge to our west, complexes of storms may roll in from the northwest through the end of the week into the weekend.

At the same time, we may very well be talking about a named storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico. That system may slowly lift northward toward the north and may impact the US in a week or so.

