Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy and stormy setup

Today marks the unofficial kickoff to summer and it’s certainly feeling the part. We continue to deal with very warm and humid conditions. With temps deep into the 80s and that high humidity, the heat index will feel like 90 or a little better at times.

We are also tracking a scattering of showers and storms, some of which may be a little strong. Any boomer that goes up can also put down quite a bit of rain in a short amount of time.

The pattern from Tuesday through the end of the remains pretty much the same before a cold front changes that to end May and kickoff June. Just like the past few days, any storm may be on the strong side and put down lots of rain. There could be an increase in the severe threat ahead of our cold front.

That front continues to have cooler air behind it as we flip the calendar to the start of summer.