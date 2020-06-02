Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps and rounds of storms ahead

Summer temps are surging back into Kentucky as we flip the pattern around. As temps and humidity levels rise, so to will the chances for showers and thunderstorms. That action may really ramp up in the coming days as clusters of storms drop in from the northwest. We are also watching a developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

The muggy meter really ramps up for Wednesday as temps make a run at 90 in a few spots, especially in the west. A cold front slowly drops in from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday and this front looks active. The potential is there for strong to severe storms along the boundary and the Storm Prediction Center is watching that threat for Wednesday.

Additional rounds of storms continue through Friday and into early Saturday as our front sags to the south. That should bring some refreshing air in here for the weekend.

There’s a chance highs this weekend stay in the 70s once again!

What happens as this point will have a lot to do with our developing system in the southern Gulf of Mexico.