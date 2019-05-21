Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps and scattered storms

Our Election Day is wrapping up on an awesome weather note, but changes are on the way for the next several days. Toasty temps and high humidity are about to take center stage later this week into the long Memorial Day Weekend.

The steam is on for Wednesday as temps reach the mid and upper 80s in several areas. There is the chance for a shower or thunderstorm going up.

The setup for Thursday and Friday will feature temps ranging from the mid and upper 80s in many areas. With a weak boundary just to our north, a few showers and storms will again be possible.

The Memorial Day Weekend continues to look toasty with temps back into the mid and upper with high humidity levels. We will also have to be on guard for a few showers and storms dropping in from the northwest during this time.