Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps and scattered storms

It’s another steamy day, but a few showers and thunderstorms are on the increase. This is a sign of things to come as our steamy and stormy setup kicks in for the long haul. The boomers are actually going to increase as we roll into our 4th of July week.

The forecast through the rest of the week and into the weekend looks very similar to what we have going on out there today. Scattered boomers and steamy temps will rule the weather world during this time.

The pattern for the big 4th of July week continues to look like one that can produce rounds of showers and storms dropping in from the west and northwest.