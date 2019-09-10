Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps and scattered storms ahead

Updated: Tue 5:45 PM, Sep 10, 2019

Summer temps are back in the bluegrass state and we are sweating out the numbers here in the middle of September. These steamy temps will bring an increasing threat for a few thunderstorms in the coming days. That’s especially true later in the week as a cold front approaches from the west.

The threat for showers and storms will then increase on Wednesday as temps stay very steamy with a similar setup for Thursday.

The setup for later this week continues to feature a cold front dropping in from the northwest with some kind of tropical system off the southeast coast. That doesn’t mean this is going to become a full blown depression or named storm, but it has a chance as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf.

If this system gets in the Gulf, there’s a good chance it brings rain into our region early next week.

 