Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps and scattered storms roll on

Our Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner and things continue to look very steamy. This steamy air will also be accompanied by a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms get cranking out there early tonight and a few could be on the strong or severe side.

A weak boundary is draped across the Ohio Valley and that will help fire up some west-east moving boomers today. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe weather across parts of Kentucky.

From here, the forecast through Memorial Day is pretty straight forward. Highs are deep into the 80s with the occasional 90 showing up. Lows will mainly be 65-70 on any given morning. Humidity levels will also continue to run high.

The threat for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorm showing up. This action doesn’t look to be terribly widespread on any given day, but the potential is there for a few strong storms. That threat will take us through the middle of next week before changes begin to show back up.