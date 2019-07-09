Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps lead to a few storms

We have a fairly interesting pattern ahead as a system comes from land and develops into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. That same system then tries to do a little loop and heads back to where it all started. Will it have a direct impact on our weather? We shall see.

Wednesday finds a cold front dropping toward the region from the northwest. Temps are around 90 ahead of this with a heat index low and mid 90s for some. Winds should gust up with a few showers and storms going up. As the front moves in Wednesday night and Thursday, thunderstorms increase.

By this time, we are likely dealing with a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

There's still quite the spread on where "Barry" will make landfall, but the remnants may impact our weather by early next week.