Chris Bailey's Forecast | Steamy temps on tap for the weekend

It’s a mainly nice weather day across the region, but we are rolling into the weekend with an increase in the steamy temps and sometimes stormy skies. The storm action will actually increase as we head into next week with a possible tropical connection from the Gulf.

Our weekend will feature a big increase in humidity and temps. Highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s with humidity levels making it feel hotter than that. A scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but not likely.

The heat and humidity will hang around into early next week as we wait for a cold front to drop in from the northwest. That arrives by the middle of the week with an increase in showers and thunderstorms. Temps will come way down behind the front for the second half of next week.