Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storm chanecs continue

A cold front is working across the state today, bringing the potential for a few more thunderstorms this evening. Those storms are fairly scattered, but could contain high winds and some hail.

Scattered showers and storms will be around Wednesday as our temps come down. This is actually a nice brand of air settling in through Thursday as the numbers are back to below normal on average. Highs will generally be in the low and middle 80s.

The weekend will feature temperatures returning to normal or a little above normal. The setup will also feature a small chance for thunderstorms each day. That storm threat will hang around into early next week as temps run steamy.