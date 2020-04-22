Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms and gusty winds ahead

It’s the middle of the week and our weather continues to look pretty good out there today. Unfortunately, this won’t last much longer as we track a big system into town later tonight and Thursday. With several more systems lined up behind this one, our late April pattern is a busy one.

Clouds will increase as a few showers and storms invade the west by evening. This action rolls across the state into Thursday as low pressure winds up right on top of us. This may fire up some strong storms across the south and east, so we will have to keep an eye on that. Winds will also be very gusty.

Friday features a break with temps making a run at 70 across much of the region. Our next storm dives in and strengthens on Saturday as showers and storms return. Given the deepening low, high winds will once again be possible and I can’t rule out strong storms.

Much colder air comes in behind this with a few lingering showers for Sunday.