Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms before a cool shot

It’s another steamy and stormy day across Kentucky as our rounds of showers and storms continue. This setup will lead us through the end of the week and may produce a few strong storms and local flash flooding issues. Once into the weekend, things take a turn toward awesome as cool air returns.

Today is the same as the past few days. Rounds of storms go up with a few strong ones possible. With the amount of tropical moisture in the air, we are likely to see torrential rains that can lead to high water issues.

Both of those threats will increase for Thursday and Friday as our front gets closer. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for severe storms on Thursday,

Once the cold front clears the region Friday night, cool air surges in to end May and begin June. We have covered this potential for almost two weeks now and it looks to pan out again.

Highs from Saturday through Tuesday are generally in the low and mid 70s. A few spots may be closer to the 70 degree mark and that comes with low humidity and mainly sunny skies. Wow!

Lows may flirt with a few record lows.