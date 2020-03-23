Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms for Tuesday

Low clouds are finally rolling out of the region, but another system is on the way for Tuesday. That one will bring more in the way of showers and thunderstorms.

Image License Photo: Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0

Some of the Tuesday evening storms may be on the strong side with heavy rains. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temps by the time we hit Wednesday are in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Those numbers jump into the 70s for Thursday and Friday with just the threat for a storm or two. Storm chances increase for Saturday as a potent cold front moves in here.

Cooler and drier air sweeps in for Sunday.