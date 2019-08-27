Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms give way to a few very nice days

A cold front is working across the state this evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. This action may produce a few strong storms and heavy rains.

A little taste of early fall air moves in behind the front for the next few days. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will generally be in the upper 70s to around 80 with very low humidity levels. Lows for Thursday and Friday will drop deep into the 50s.

Our Labor Day Weekend looks mainly dry, but a weak front enters the picture from the north. This could spit out a shower or thunderstorm with highs generally in the lower 80s.