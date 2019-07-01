Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms set to increase

The new month is kicking off in similar fashion with steamy temps and a few storms on the move. The stormy weather looks to increase as we head into the long 4th of July holiday period as we go back into a rather soggy looking setup.

The shower and thunderstorm action looks to increase in the coming days and that should roll right on through the 4th of July weekend. Storms will come at us in waves, with the potential to put down quite a bit of rain. Some 1"-3" rain totals will be possible.

Those are some hefty two week rain totals, but that no longer comes as a shock to anyone living in this region.

Much cooler air looks to move in here for the middle of next week.