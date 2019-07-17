Chris Bailey's Forecast | Storms usher in weekend heat

What’s left of Hurricane Barry continues to slowly work across the Ohio Valley, bringing more rounds of showers and storms. Torrential rains have been common over the past few days and will be out there again today. These torrential rains keep the local flash flood threat going and this may carry us into Thursday.

Once Barry gets out of the way, a quick-hitting surge of heat moves in before a big pattern reversal takes place early next week. This will lead to a period of cooler than normal air.

Let’s begin with today. Waves of tropical rain producing showers and thunderstorms will continue to work across the state, with the greatest emphasis across central and eastern Kentucky. A few storms can be on the strong side, but the flash flood threat is the main thing to watch for.

A few showers and storms will fire back up on Thursday as low-level tropical moisture remains. Once again, we will need to be on guar for local flash flooding issues.

As the hotter air moves in for Friday, we just can’t shake the thunderstorms. Scattered boomers will be around as temps head toward 90 or so.

A similar setup will be with us this weekend as hot and humid weather continues. A scattered storm or two will be around on Saturday, but the storm action looks to ramp up on Sunday. The heat index for Friday and Saturday will be around 100 degrees in most areas.

That’s as a strong cold front dives in from the northwest into Monday. Strong to severe storms will be possible ahead of this front as MUCH cooler air takes control behind it.