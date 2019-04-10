Chris Bailey's Forecast | Stormy action on the way

It’s another absolutely gorgeous day in the bluegrass state, but stormy changes are brewing. A cold front brings our next chance for storms by Thursday night, with a much stronger system waiting in the wings for the weekend.

Strong southwesterly winds increase for Thursday as a cold front sweeps our way. Temps ahead of this can make a run at 80 degrees. The front will fire up a line of showers and storms along and ahead of it. The best threat for strong to severe storms will be across areas of western and central Kentucky.

Morning showers and storms on Friday will push away as the day wears on with partly sunny skies taking control. Winds are a big player with this system and may reach 40mph or greater.

That nice weather carries us into the first half of Saturday, but a much bigger system rolls in quickly later in the day and takes us through the rest of the weekend. Showers and storms arrive from the southwest late Saturday and that may impact Thunder Over Louisville.

After a brief cool down by Monday, temps rebound in a hurry by the middle of next week.

